Harlan Coben’s novel to be adapted by David Ayer

Filmmaker David Ayer, who previously helmed the Will Smith-starrer, Bright, for Netflix returns to the streaming giant with yet another project. According to Deadline, Ayer is set to bring the film adaptation of best-selling author Harlan Coben’s 2013 thriller, Six Years.

Six Years is about a man who, six years after a breakup with the love of his life, attends the funeral of the man his former love went on to marry. He’s surprised to see that the woman at the funeral is not the person he once was involved with, a revelation that sets him on a path to unravel the mystery of her identity and of his own memory.Ayer will also produce the project along with Chris Long through their Cedar Park banner.The filmmaker’s next release is crime thriller The Tax Collector, featuring Shia LaBeouf.