Joanne Froggatt hopes for Downtown Abbey  sequel

By Express News Service

Joanne Froggatt, who played Anna Bates in Downtown Abbey, has said that she would love to star in the sequel to the 2019 film adaptation of the British period series.Froggatt has said a second part would be “nice”, but it would have meet the audience’s expectations. She told Collider, “It would be nice. I know there’s definitely talk of a second movie, and it’s lovely ‘cause we wouldn’t even be able thinking about it, if the first one hadn’t gone down as well as it had.”

“As long as we can keep the same level of standards and make it something that the fans want to watch, then why not,” she added.The actor said the project will also depend on the availability of the cast and crew.

“Everyone’s got different jobs, here and there, but none of them are happening, at the moment. We’ll have to just wait and see, but it would be lovely to do a second one,” she said. In January, creator Julian Fellowes said a follow-up to the show’s film adaptation will be in the works once he finished writing The Gilded Age.