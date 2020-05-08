STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Queen's Brian May hospitalised after ripping glutes

In an Instagram post from the hospital on Thursday, the Queen lead guitarist said the injury happened when he was working in his garden.

Adam Lambert (L) Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen.

Adam Lambert (L) Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen. | AP

By PTI

LONDON: Veteran musician Brian May has revealed that he has been hospitalised after he ripped the muscles in his glutes "to shreds".

"I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I've actually damaged myself," May wrote in the post alongside his photo.

"Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won't be able to walk for a while ...or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless," he added.

Reality check ! For me. No - the Virus didn’t get me yet - thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won’t be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back - but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri

A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on

May said he needs to "go dark" for some time as needs "complete rest, at home".

"Please, please don't send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I'll be back - but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri," he concluded his post.

May also included a video of him being rolled through the hospital in his post.

