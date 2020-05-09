Ari Aster to back English remake of South Korean film

By Express News Service

Midsommar director Aris Aster is set to bankroll the English remake of South Korean film, Save the Green Planet (2003). Hailed as a classic, the project was backed by Seoul-based CJ Entertainment, which also backed the Academy Award-winning Parasite.Save the Green Planet, a black comedy, directed by Jang Joon-hwan, is about a disillusioned young man who captures and tortures a businessman who he believes to be part of an alien invasion.

Jang will return to direct the remake from an English-language adapted script by Will Tracy, reported Variety.Aster will produce the project in collaboration with Lars Knudsen through their banner Square Peg. Francis Chung will also serve as a producer.Miky Lee, Young-ki Cho and Jerry Ko will be executive producers.