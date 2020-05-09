Bob Dylan announces first album of original songs in eight years

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Music icon Bob Dylan is set to release his first album of original songs in eight years, "Rough and Rowdy Ways", on June 19.

The album is a follow up of 2012's "Tempest".

The Nobel Prize-winning singer shared the release date of his new studio effort on Instagram and also released a third song from the album, the guitar-heavy "False Prophet".

The song follows "Murder Most Foul" and "I Contain Multitudes."

The album, his 39th collection of original songs, is said to be named after the 1929 Jimmie Rodgers classic "My Rough and Rowdy Ways".

It has ten tracks; on the CD version, while the 17-minute-long "Murder Most Foul" will get its own disc.