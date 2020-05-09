Greg Daniels-directed 'Upload' renewed for season two at Amazon Prime Video
The single-camera sitcom, featuring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo, takes place in the near future, where people who are near death can be 'uploaded' into a virtual afterlife of their choice.
LOS ANGELES: Amazon Prime Video has given a second season order for Greg Daniels' show "Upload". The season two renewal comes just a week after the show premiered on Amazon Prime Video, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The single-camera sitcom, featuring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo, takes place in the near future, where people who are near death can be "uploaded" into a virtual afterlife of their choice. "I am thrilled to continue a great relationship with Amazon Studios and this wonderful cast and find out what happens next to Nora and Nathan and Ingrid and their 2033 world. With this news I can stop drawing my season 2 flip book," Daniels said in a statement.
"Upload" is executive produced by Daniels and his producing partner Howard Klein.