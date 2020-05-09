STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Little Women' Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie in talks for M Night Shyamalan's next

Published: 09th May 2020 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood director M Night Shyamalan

Hollywood director M Night Shyamalan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Little Women" star Eliza Scanlen and "Jojo Rabbit" breakout Thomasin McKenzie are among the actors in negotiations for M Night Shyamalan's next directorial feature.

According to Variety, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff and Vicky Krieps are also in discussions for the filmmaker's top-secret project, which he will write, direct and produce.

Though the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, it is rumoured that the movie might be connected with some of the other films by the director.

The yet-to-be-titled feature will be released by Universal Picture.

Scanlen, 21, is best known for starring in TV series "Sharp Objects" and Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" adaptation, while 19-year-old McKenzie broke out with Taika Waititi's Oscar-winning satirical feature "Jojo Rabbit".

Krieps, 36, became popular after she starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's romance drama "Phantom Thread", opposite Daniel Day Lewis.

Wolff, 22, is best-known for starring in movies such as Ari Aster's "Hereditary" and the two "Jumanji" films.

Pierre, 26 will next star in Barry Jenkins' limited series "The Underground Railroad".

