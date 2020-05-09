STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sarah Silverman, Seth Rogen to star in HBO Max animated series

Published: 09th May 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Seth Rogan

Seth Rogan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Adult animated comedy series 'Santa Inc', featuring Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman, has been picked up by upcoming streaming platform HBO Max.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the eight-episode series comes from writer, showrunner, and executive producer Alexandra Rushfield.

It follows Candy Smalls (Silverman), the highest-ranking female elf in the North Pole.

"When the successor to Santa Claus (Rogen) is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream -- to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas," the plotline read.

The project comes from Lionsgate and Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver's Point Grey Pictures.

Rushfield, Silverman, Amy Zvi and Rosa Tran will serve as executive producers.

"I have long dreamed of a taking a beloved holiday tradition and adding a feminist agenda and some R rated comedy and when I read this script from Ali, with Seth and Sarah attached to voice, I knew that it was a perfect fit for us at Max," said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president original comedy and animation at HBO Max.

Apart from 'Santa Inc.', other adult animated series in the works at HBO Max are 'The Boondocks', season two of 'Gen:Lock' and a 'Gremlins' prequel set in 1920s China.

