'Younger' spinoff with Hilary Duff in development

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company is working with "Younger" creator Darren Star on the spin-off show that will see Duff returning as Kelsey Peters.

Hillary Duff with her daughter

Hillary Duff with her daughter. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: A new series based on actor Hilary Duff's character from "Younger" is in works at ViacomCBS.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company is working with "Younger" creator Darren Star on the spin-off show that will see Duff returning as Kelsey Peters.

The new show could be headed to Paramount Network, where the original series was slated to move for its sixth season.

But the plans were shelved and the show remained in its original home on TV Land, which is owned ViacomCBS.

"Younger", which started in 2015, features Sutton Foster as Liza Miller, a 40-year-old divorcee who has to manage her career in a publishing company having faked her identity as a younger woman to get her job, while her romantic and professional lives are measured against ups and comings.

Duff's Kelsey Peters is a book editor at Empirical Press who befriends Liza after they start working together.

The show also stars Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Miriam Shor, Debi Mazar, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis.

