Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump to congratulate 'class of COVID-19' in 'SNL' finale

Towards the end, Baldwin as Trump said, "Surround yourself with the worst people you can find so that way you'll always shine.

Published: 11th May 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump on SNL

Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump on SNL (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: With many celebrities and even former President Barack Obama taking part in virtual graduation ceremonies in times of social distancing, actor Alec Baldwin's President Donald Trump turned keynote speaker for this year's class of seniors in the remotely filmed season finale of "Saturday Night Live".

Kate McKinnon, who portrayed the principal of a fictitious school, mentioned that he was the class' eighth choice, behind such favourites as Obama, murder hornets and the "Elon Musk-Grimes baby".

"Hello, everyone, I'm Principal O'Grady. Welcome to St Mary Magdalene By The Expressway class of 2020 virtual graduation," she said in a video shared on "SNL" Twitter page.

"I know this isn't how you expected your high school career to come to an end, but we're all making sacrifices. I have had to share my child's Adderall with him," McKinnon said to a zoom conference of the entire class playing students.

Baldwin's Trump appeared wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap in a call from home.

"Congratulations to the class of COVID-19," he said in his opening monologue, adding that he was honoured to be their "valedictory". But today's not about me, it's about you. Although I should spend a little time on me first because I've been treated very poorly, even worse than they treated Lincoln," the faux president said.

One of the students, played by Chris Redd, pointed out that Lincoln was assassinated.

"Lincoln would agree. He's probably smiling up at me from Hell right now," Baldwin's Trump added. He then went on to explain how the class was lucky to be graduating at a time when there are many exciting new jobs out there like "grocery store bouncer," "porch pirate" and "amateur nurse".

"I'm going to make sure colleges are open in the fall. Online college is a scam, and I should know. My online college was ranked No 1 craziest scam by US News every year it was open," he said in an apparent reference to college admissions scandal involving actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

Towards the end, Baldwin as Trump said, "Surround yourself with the worst people you can find so that way you'll always shine. If you don't understand something, just call it stupid and live every day like it's your last because we're going to let this virus run wild."

Sharing his favourite inspirational quote, he said, "Reach for the stars because if you're a star, they'll let you do it."

Baldwin, 62, returned as himself and said, "Taped from my home, one last time, it's Saturday night."

Other celebrity guests in the "SNL At Home" finale included Kristen Wiig, Josh Gad, Danny Trejo, Tina Fey and Martin Short.

Boyz II Men and Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds were the musical guests in the episode, performing "A Song for Mama," which was dedicated to all of the mothers on Mother's Day.

