STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

R&B legend Betty Wright dies at 66; John Legend, Snoop Dogg and others pay tributes

Many stars from the entertainment industry expressed sorrow and paid tributes to the late star on social media.

Published: 11th May 2020 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Grammy-award winning R&B singer Betty Wright. (Photo| AFP)

Grammy-award winning R&B singer Betty Wright. (Photo| AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Betty Wright, the Grammy-award winning R&B singer, with hits like 'Tonight Is the Night', and 'Clean Up Woman,' died on Sunday. She was 66.

The iconic singer died from cancer at her home in Miami, reported Billboard. The demise of the seasoned singer has left the members of the music fraternity in grief.

Many stars from the entertainment industry expressed sorrow and paid tributes to the late star on social media.

Remembering the late star, singer John Legend took to Twitter and wrote: "I loved being around Ms. Betty Wright."

"She was always so loving and giving to younger artists. Always engaged, always relevant. She will be missed," the 41-year-old musician wrote.

Rapper Snoop Dogg shared a video of the late singer on Instagram where she is seen performing to one of her hits 'Tonight Is the Night.'

Taking it to the captions, the rapper wrote: "Thank u for bringing me to thankful Thursday's at your house in Florida years ago for the fellowship mentoring and prayers and blessings u shared with me."

"I know God is pleased with your work. Tonight is the night u get to heavens. Gates. Long live. Betty Wright," the 48-year-old rapper added.

American DJ D-Nice hopped on to Instagram and shared a beautiful solo picture of the late musician.

"This has been an emotional weekend. Rest peacefully, Betty Wright," he captioned the post.

American recording artist Ledisi also paid her tribute to the R&B singer on Twitter.

"Thank you for being a master teacher, a friend, and one of the greatest female soul singers in our industry. You were so much more than your music. We were blessed to be around royalty. Thank you. I will never forget. #BettyWright!" she wrote.

The classic 'Tonight Is the Night' had earned Betty a wide recognition, and her hit song 'Where Is the Love', won her a Grammy for best R&B song in 1975.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Betty Wright John Legend
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp