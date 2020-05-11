R&B legend Betty Wright dies at 66; John Legend, Snoop Dogg and others pay tributes

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Betty Wright, the Grammy-award winning R&B singer, with hits like 'Tonight Is the Night', and 'Clean Up Woman,' died on Sunday. She was 66.

The iconic singer died from cancer at her home in Miami, reported Billboard. The demise of the seasoned singer has left the members of the music fraternity in grief.

Many stars from the entertainment industry expressed sorrow and paid tributes to the late star on social media.

Remembering the late star, singer John Legend took to Twitter and wrote: "I loved being around Ms. Betty Wright."

"She was always so loving and giving to younger artists. Always engaged, always relevant. She will be missed," the 41-year-old musician wrote.

Rapper Snoop Dogg shared a video of the late singer on Instagram where she is seen performing to one of her hits 'Tonight Is the Night.'

Taking it to the captions, the rapper wrote: "Thank u for bringing me to thankful Thursday's at your house in Florida years ago for the fellowship mentoring and prayers and blessings u shared with me."

"I know God is pleased with your work. Tonight is the night u get to heavens. Gates. Long live. Betty Wright," the 48-year-old rapper added.

American DJ D-Nice hopped on to Instagram and shared a beautiful solo picture of the late musician.

"This has been an emotional weekend. Rest peacefully, Betty Wright," he captioned the post.

American recording artist Ledisi also paid her tribute to the R&B singer on Twitter.

"Thank you for being a master teacher, a friend, and one of the greatest female soul singers in our industry. You were so much more than your music. We were blessed to be around royalty. Thank you. I will never forget. #BettyWright!" she wrote.

The classic 'Tonight Is the Night' had earned Betty a wide recognition, and her hit song 'Where Is the Love', won her a Grammy for best R&B song in 1975.