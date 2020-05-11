STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift extends Mother's Day greetings with childhood video

The 'Love Story' singer recently announced her 'City of Lover' concert which is all set to air on ABC network from May 17.

Published: 11th May 2020 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the world celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday, singer Taylor Swift extended wishes to her mother and fans by sharing one of her childhood videos.

The video features a toddler version of Taylor repeating after her mother who is seen teaching her to pronounce some of the basic words like 'shoelace,' 'macaroni' and others.

Sharing more about her conversations with her mother in past and in the present scenarios, the 30-year-old singer said, "My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories - from when I was 10 months old in this video from Oct. 1990 to now talking every day on the phone."

"Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyy goodness I love you, Mom. Happy Mother's Day Bouquet. PS for those of you who are separated from your loved ones or struggling with this day, my heart is with you," her tweet further read.

The 'Love Story' singer recently announced her 'City of Lover' concert which is all set to air on ABC network from May 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift mothers day wish
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp