Taylor Swift extends Mother's Day greetings with childhood video

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the world celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday, singer Taylor Swift extended wishes to her mother and fans by sharing one of her childhood videos.

The video features a toddler version of Taylor repeating after her mother who is seen teaching her to pronounce some of the basic words like 'shoelace,' 'macaroni' and others.

Sharing more about her conversations with her mother in past and in the present scenarios, the 30-year-old singer said, "My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories - from when I was 10 months old in this video from Oct. 1990 to now talking every day on the phone."

"Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyy goodness I love you, Mom. Happy Mother's Day Bouquet. PS for those of you who are separated from your loved ones or struggling with this day, my heart is with you," her tweet further read.

The 'Love Story' singer recently announced her 'City of Lover' concert which is all set to air on ABC network from May 17.