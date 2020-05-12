STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'13 Reasons Why' sets premiere date for final season

The date of the last season was revealed on the Twitter page of the controversial hit show on Monday.

Published: 12th May 2020

A still from 13 Reasons Why. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The fourth and final season of Netflix Original series "13 Reasons Why" will debut on June 5, the streamer has announced.

"On June 5, we say our final goodbye," says a video that shows the cast and crew getting emotional on the final table read.

The final season of the high school drama, based on Jay Asher's 2007 novel of the same name, will see Liberty High School's senior class preparing for graduation, but the game of keeping dangerous secrets buried and tough decisions that may impact their futures will continue.

The first season saw the events leading to Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) suicide as she describes in the titular tapes she sent to various classmates, with the follow-up digging deeper into her suicide and many secrets, along with a mass shooting thwarted at a school event thanks to Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette).

The third season, which premiered August 23, 2019, saw school jock and sexual predator Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) being found dead making everyone at the school a potential suspect.

The final season will see Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn Miles Heizer, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Ross Butler, Timothy Granaderos, and as per the behind-the-scenes clip, Prentice will also make a comeback.

Created by Brian Yorkey and produced by singer Selena Gomez, the show has earned both massive fan following and heavy criticism for its graphic portrayal of bullying, rape, and suicide.

13 Reasons Why 13 Reasons Why final season
