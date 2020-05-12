STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'American Horror Story' spin-off in works, says Ryan Murphy

The development comes after the network renewed "AHS", its most-watched original series, through season 13 in January.

Published: 12th May 2020

American Horror Story

American Horror Story: 1984 (Photo | Youtube)

By PTI

LOS ANGLES: Writer Ryan Murphy is planning a spin-off to the FX hit anthology series "American Horror Story".



Created by Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the new project will be "one hour contained episodes", the showrunner revealed on Monday on Instagram.

It is unclear if the project is for the network or Netflix, where Murphy is now based under a USD 300 million overall deal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy, FX, show producers 20th TV and Netflix did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

The current and 10th season of the show was scheduled for a release this year, but owing to the coronavirus-led shutdown, it is unclear if the show completed shooting and will make its annual October date.

TAGS
American Horror Story Ryan Murphy
Coronavirus
