By Express News Service

Actor Mark Ruffalo says Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. convinced him to take on the role of the Hulk aka Bruce Banner and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in The Avengers.

“I was scared, Ruffalo said of stepping into the role, which had previously been played by Edward Norton in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, Eric Bana in 2003’s Hulk and Lou Ferrigno in the 1970s TV series.