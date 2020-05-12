‘The Batman' will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

By Express News Service

Andy Serkis, who will play the role of Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman, has said that the film will explore the bond between Bruce Wayne and Alfred.

Robert Pattinson will star as Batman aka Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ much-awaited superhero movie. During an interview with LADBible, when asked if the movie would be even darker than the previous versions of the story, Serkis replied, “I would say that’s not far from the truth.”

The 56-year-old actor said Reeves has penned an amazing script. “It’s very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That’s really at the center of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt has written,” he added.

The shooting of the film was suspended halfway due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The release date for The Batman was recently pushed to October 2021.