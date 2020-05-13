STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reese Witherspoon returns to rom-com genre with two new projects

Along with starring in the films, she will also produce the projects through her banner, Hello Sunshine company, reports variety.com.

Reese Witherspoon

Actor Reese Witherspoon (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Reese Witherspoon is all set to return to the romance genre. She has signed up to star in two upcoming romantic comedies -- "Your Place Or Mine" and "The Cactus" -- with Netflix.

Witherspoon has starred in several romantic hits throughout her career, including "Sweet Home Alabama", "Election", "This Means War", "Pleasantville", "Home Again", and the "Legally Blonde" films.

"Your Place Or Mine" is about a couple of long-distance best friends who change each other's lives when one decides to pursue a lifelong dream. The other friend comes forward to help by looking after her teenage son.

The film is based on a script from Aline Brosh McKenna, who will be making her feature directorial debut. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will also back the film.

"The Cactus" is based on Sarah Haywood's bestselling novel of the same name. It is about a woman's unexpected pregnancy at 45, which makes her re-think her well-structured life. She then embarks on a journey toward love, family while learning to embrace the unexpected.

Witherspoon has lately appeared in last year's web series, "The Morning Show", along with Jennifer Aniston, and the miniseries "Little Fires Everywhere" earlier this year.

