Stellar cast being eyed for Damien Chazelle’s next

By Express News Service

It is speculated that actors Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire and Michael B Jordan are being eyed by Paramount Studios for Damien Chazelle’s (Whiplash, La La Land) next titled Babylon.

There were reports earlier that Brad Pitt and Emma Stone are in negotiations to play the main leads. Chazelle’s script, which is said to be set in 1920’s Hollywood during the transition of silent films to talkies, will track the journey of several real and fictional characters working in Hollywood.

Streep is being considered for the role of British author, journalist, and screenwriter Elinor Glyn. Stone is expected to play actor Clara Bow.

Tobey Maguire might play producer Irving Thalberg while Jordan’s role is that of a fictional musician modelled on Louis Armstrong.