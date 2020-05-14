Channing Tatum tests for COVID-19, Jenna expresses concerns

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Channing Tatum reportedly got himself tested for COVID-19 after his 40th birthday, to make sure he was in good health and eliminate the risk of spreading the virus to his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, and their daughter.

Channing had turned 40 on April 26, and he along with five of his close friends, who were all safely quarantining on their own before the get-together, hung out to do dirtbiking at his personal ranch, sources told TMZ.

After this, Jenna expressed concerns that Channing could've been exposed and could put their daughter, Everly, who goes back and forth between mom and dad, as well as Jenna herself, at risk.

According to sources, Channing understood the concern and decided to get tested on his own. After a few days of waiting for results -- during which Everly stayed a few extra days with Jenna -- Channing got his result - negative.

Now, the former couple are back on their regular custody schedule.