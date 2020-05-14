Feature adaptation of Broadway’s Hamilton set to hit Disney Plus

By Express News Service

Hamilton, which was set to release in US theatres on October 15, 2021, will directly premiere on Disney Plus on July 3 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Hamilton is a film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning Broadway production, which received 16 nominations at Tony Awards (2016). The production won 11 awards, including best musical, and also the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for drama.

The film version is said to be a live recording of the stage performance featuring the original Broadway cast. The film, which is set to premiere a day ahead of US Independence Day on July 4, is based on the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States of America.