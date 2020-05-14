STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sapna Bhavnani's documentary Sindhustan releases online

The film, which had its world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival 2019 and Asian premiere at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, has travelled to 21 international festivals.

By Express News Service

Celebrity stylist Sapna Moti Bhavnani’s award-winning debut film Sindhustan was released worldwide on May 12, 2020. The documentary had its North American premiere on Amazon Prime. For audiences in India and the rest of the world, the film can be watched online on MovieSaints.

“Sindhustan is a fascinating exploration of the Sindhi migration narrated through madhubani and ajrak tattoos on (Sapna’s) legs,” read a press note. It traces the erosion of Sindhi culture and language since the Partition of India, and is inspired by a personal conversation between Sapna and her grandmother.

