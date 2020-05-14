STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Wong Kar-Wai to begin shooting for 'Blossoms' in China from July

The virus has led to the shutdown of film productions and releases in the rest of the world.

Published: 14th May 2020 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Director Wong Kar-wai . (Photo| AFP)

Chinese Director Wong Kar-wai . (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Renowned filmmaker Wong Kar-Wai is set to begin shooting for his new film "Blossoms", a script that he has been developing for the past five years, in mainland China's Hengdian World Studios from July.

The director, known for his internationally acclaimed films such as "In The Mood For Love", is returning to filming his eleventh movie after 2013's "The Grandmaster".

The production has reportedly rented space at the sprawling studio in coastal Zhejiang province for 11 months, from May of this year to March 2021, indicating that the film production in the country is back after coronavirus closures, reported Variety.

The virus, however, has led to the shutdown of film productions and releases in the rest of the world.

"Blossoms" is an adaptation of the eponymous 2012 novel by Jin Yucheng, one of the few authors writing directly in the local dialect of Shanghainese, and tells the story of a young man looking for status and romance in the boom years of 1990s China.

The director in the past has called the film a deeply personal return to his hometown, Shanghai.

Wong is also producing a 30-episode online series adaptation of the same novel for Tencent Video, which will also be called Blossoms".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wong Kar-Wai Blossoms
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp