X-Men spin-off 'The New Mutants' to now release on August 28

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the much-awaited film was earlier scheduled for a spring release but was taken off the calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 14th May 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'The New Mutants'

A still from 'The New Mutants' (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The New Mutants", the horror-tinged "X-Men" spin-off, is slated to be released in theatres on August 28, Disney has announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the much-awaited film was earlier scheduled for a spring release but was taken off the calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney inherited the film upon acquiring 20th Century Fox. Directed by Josh Boone, the film follows a group of young mutants trapped in a secret facility. It features Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga and Blu Hunt.

"The New Mutants", based on the comic of the same name, was the first "X-Men" spin-off and released in 1982. The movie has had a tumultuous journey to release which led to intense speculation that it would skip theatres and go directly to streaming, which wasn't the case.

Shot in 2017, the film was originally was set to arrive in theatres on April 13, 2018, before being pushed back 10 months to February 22, 2019. The release date was further pushed to August 2, 2019, with insiders suggesting reshoots would happen to tweak the film.

Reshoots never took place, and the film remains largely what test audiences saw back in 2017, but with finished visual effects.

Comments

