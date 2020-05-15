STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Katy Perry, John Legend gear up for virtual 'house party' amid coronavirus pandemic

Houseparty, video-chat app, has lined up 40 stars for a three-day live-streaming event this weekend.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Amid the ongoing lockdown, several Hollywood stars, including Katy Perry, John Legend, Alicia Keys and Snoop Dogg, will be bringing the party to fans' homes through the "In the House" livestream event.

The event will include performances by Perry and Legend, along with segments featuring Doja Cat, Alicia Keys, Jos Andras, DaBaby, Bad Bunny, Neil Patrick Harris, Keegan-Michael Key, Idina Menzel, Sarah Michelle Gellar and more.

The line-up also includes names like David Blaine, Lindsey Harrod, Gabi Butler, Snoop Dogg, Chvrches and Dua Lipa.

They are hosting a three-day long, free event for users in India and across the world from May 15 to May 17. The users can join the party and to hang out with their favourite celebrities. Everyone who opens Houseparty during an 'In The House' live video can add it into their own group chats for a private viewing party.

Perry will sing her new song "Daisies" and talk about the inspiration behind it, Snoop Dogg will be cooking his favourite breakfast. Actor Neil Patrick Harris will be doing a magic show, while Menzel will sing her legendary songs.

Alicia Keys is not only going to sing, but also share her go-to workout routine. Keegan-Michael Key will teach how to master the ball bounce challenge.

