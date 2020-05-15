'Top Gun: Maverick' is going to be 'unreal' says actor Jennifer Connelly on new movie

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Jennifer Connelly is excited about her upcoming movie "Top Gun: Maverick", co-starring Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, and the actor says she has seen portions of the film, that were "unreal".

The movie, directed by Joesph Kosinski, is a sequel to Cruise's 1986 blockbuster "Top Gun".

Cruise is reprising his role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the action-drama feature.

Connelly is essaying the role of Penny Benjamin, Maverick's love interest, who is a single mother and owner of a bar.

The 49-year-old actor talked about the much-awaited movie during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Having seen some of the footage of the flying sequences, it's unreal. They were all really presented with quite a challenge and it's pretty extraordinary what they did," Connelly said.

The actor particularly praised Cruise for setting "the bar really high" when it comes to doing action.

"What I observed was that he's someone who is really passionate about just doing the best that he can possibly do and making the best thing he can possibly make in every moment. He doesn't let any opportunity go by," Connelly added.

"Top Gun: Maverick" was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 24 worldwide but Paramount Pictures decided to delay it till December in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The movie will also feature Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.