Ryan Gosling's 'The Martian' finds directors in Phil Lord and Chris Miller

Gosling is also producing the project alongside Ken Kao, Weir and Amy Pascal.

Ryan Gosling. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have come on board to direct and produce the movie adaptation of 'The Martian' author Andy Weir's next novel.

The MGM project features Ryan Gosling is the lead.

Aditya Sood, the president of film at Lord Miller production banner, will also produce.

According to Variety, Gosling played a major role in roping in Lord and Miller for the project.

"All of us at MGM are incredibly excited by this literal dream team coming together around Andy's astounding novel."

"With their masterful ability to balance drama, action, and humour, Phil and Chris are the perfect filmmakers to take on this unique material and we are thrilled to have them partner with Ryan, Ken, Andy, Amy and Aditya to bring this movie to life for big screens everywhere," said Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, MGM film group president.

Weir's yet-untitled book is described as a solitary tale of an astronaut on a space ship who is tasked with saving the planet.

It will be published early next year by Random House.

