'Scarface' reboot gets 'Call Me By Your Name' director Luca Guadagnino

Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, popular for his work in Call Me By Your Name, is set to direct Scarface reboot for Universal Pictures. Two films have already been made in 1932 and 1983 based on the gangster story. The first Scarface, directed by Howard Hawks, was set in Chicago. The second film helmed by Brian De Palma, starring Al Pacino, was based in Miami.

The upcoming film will be set in Los Angeles. According to Deadline, David Ayer and Antoine Fuqua were previously attached to direct the film. The script is being penned by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen.

The project, produced by Dylan Clark for his Dylan Clark Productions, will also have Scott Stuber and Marco Marabito as executive producers.