Timothy Olyphant  joins Star Wars spin-off series 'The Mandalorian'

LOS ANGELES: Actor Timothy Olyphant has boarded the second season of Disney Plus' Star Wars spin-off series 'The Mandalorian'.

He joins previously confirmed season two cast members Temuera Morrison, Rosario Dawson, and Michael Biehn.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, details about Olyphant's role are being kept under wraps.

The actor's recent regular TV role was on the Netflix series 'Santa Clarita Diet'.

"The Mandalorian" is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.

The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

"Narcos" star Pedro Pascal plays the titular character in the series, which also features Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Nick Nolte.

The first season premiered on Disney's streaming service in the US on November 12.

The second season will debut later this year.