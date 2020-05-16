STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Timothy Olyphant  joins Star Wars spin-off series 'The Mandalorian'

"The Mandalorian" is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.

Timothy Olyphant 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Timothy Olyphant has boarded the second season of Disney Plus' Star Wars spin-off series 'The Mandalorian'.

He joins previously confirmed season two cast members Temuera Morrison, Rosario Dawson, and Michael Biehn.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, details about Olyphant's role are being kept under wraps.

The actor's recent regular TV role was on the Netflix series 'Santa Clarita Diet'.

The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

"Narcos" star Pedro Pascal plays the titular character in the series, which also features Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Nick Nolte.

The first season premiered on Disney's streaming service in the US on November 12.

The second season will debut later this year.

