American comic actor Fred Willard passes away at the age of 86

His death comes nearly two years after the passing of his wife of 50 years, Mary Willard, who died in 2018 when she was 71 years old

Published: 17th May 2020 02:01 PM

American comic actor Fred Willard

American comic actor Fred Willard (Photo | AP)

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: American comic actor Fred Willard, known for his roles in films like "Best in Show" and "This Is Spinal Tap" as well as sitcoms like "Everybody Loves Raymond" passed away at the age of 86.

The news of the actor's demise on Friday was conveyed by his daughter Hope Willard.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old," she wrote on Twitter.

"He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever," Fred's daughter said.

Hope confirmed to Fox News that the late actor died of natural causes in Los Angeles.

The Four-time Emmy nominee's career spanned five decades.

His death comes nearly two years after the passing of his wife of 50 years, Mary Willard, who died in 2018 when she was 71 years old, reported CNN.

Soon after the news of his demise, tributes started to pour in from Hollywood for the late actor.

"It was a privilege to have the great Fred Willard know my name. Rest In Peace Fred. You were funny in your bones," popular American actor/comedian Eric Stonestreet tweeted.

Writer and producer Larry Karaszewski said that he remembers Willard as a "very funny man" while filmmaker Adam Best said the actor "always had us laughing so hard it hurt."

"Fred Willard was the funniest person that I've ever worked with. He was a sweet, wonderful man," said actor Steve Carrell.

On March 11, Fred had paid tribute to his friend Jerry Stiller on Twitter following his demise.

"A bad time! Just getting over the loss of Little Richard, and now I learn my old friend Jerry Stiller has passed away. He was a good friend and a very funny man," Fred wrote on the microblogging website.

