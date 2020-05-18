COVID-19: Elvis Presley's Graceland to reopen this week for tourists

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Music icon Elvis Presley's Graceland is reopening for the tourists from Thursday, after it was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum situated in Memphis, Tennessee, and former home of the Presley family, will be running the tour at 25 percent capacity.

"We are so excited to welcome you back to Elvis Presley's Graceland, 100 plus acres dedicated to the King of Rock 'n' Roll."

"We are committed to the health and safety of our guests and associates and have been diligently working to ensure your visit is everything you're dreaming of," the statement posted on the museum website read.

As per the health and safety protocol set by the authorities, all the visitors and associates will be required to undergo temperature check screenings upon entering the property and anyone with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be permitted to enter.

Restaurants on the property will operate at 50 percent capacity.

It will be compulsory for the museum employees to wear a face mask, while visitors will be encouraged to do the same.

Extra hand sanitizing stations are installed throughout the property.

Due to reduced tour capacities, the museum has also requested the visitors to purchase tickets in advance so that they get their preferred tour time.