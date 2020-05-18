Joe Jonas grooves to new single 'X,' shares funny video

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Singer Joe Jonas on Monday shared a hilarious post on social media where he is seen grooving to the latest peppy number 'X,' but the main attraction was his big head.

The humorous post was shared on Instagram, which also featured his pet dog.

Shot in the comfort of his home, the beginning of the video saw his dog standing in the middle of the room clueless while the background score of the Jonas Brother's recently launched 'X' played.

As the song's beat dropped, the 30-year-old musician took the center stage but with an application effect, which made his head look comparatively bigger to his body. The 'Cool' singer continued to perform to the song.

Netizens were quick enough to react to the video, with one commenting on the dance performance with thumbs up emoticon, while another commented: "Even better than the real dance."

Jonas Brothers in collaboration with Colombian singer Karol G dropped their new single 'X' on Friday.