STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Lilly Wachowski slams Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump over 'Matrix' red pill tweet

She also responded with a tweet to support the Brave Space Alliance, which is the first Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ Center located on the South Side of Chicago.

Published: 18th May 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

'The Matrix' co-creator Lilly Wachowski

'The Matrix' co-creator Lilly Wachowski (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:  Filmmaker Lilly Wachowski, co-creator of 'The Matrix' franchise, has hit back at Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump for quoting her movie.

In a cryptic Twitter post over the weekend, Musk wrote 'Take the red pill' with an emoji of a red rose.

Ivanka retweeted the post, writing 'Taken'.

The tweet referred to the classic scene from the 1999 sci-fi thriller, in which Lawrence Fishburne's Morpheus tells Keanu Reeves' protagonist Neo that he has been living in a computer simulation and gives him a choice to take a blue pill and forget about the Matrix or take a red pill to learn the truth about the Matrix.

Wachowski was seemingly unhappy with the Twitter interaction between Musk and Ivanka, and shot back at the duo saying 'F*** both of you.'

She also responded with a tweet to support the Brave Space Alliance, which is the first Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ Center located on the South Side of Chicago.

Her sister, Lana Wachowski is writing and directing 'The Matrix 4' which stopped production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lilly Wachowski Elon Musk red pill Elon Musk red pill tweet Ivanka Trump
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp