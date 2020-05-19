STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix unveils season two premiere date for 'The Politician'

"The Politician" follows Payton Hobart (played by Ben Platt), a well-to-do student from Santa Barbara, California, who has known since childhood that he's going to be the president of the United State

Published: 19th May 2020 02:37 PM

'The Politician'

'The Politician'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The second season of the comedy-drama "The Politician" is set to start streaming from June 19, Netflix has announced.

According to Deadline, the streamer released the first look photos for the upcoming season of Ryan Murphy's series.

"The Politician" follows Payton Hobart (played by Ben Platt), a well-to-do student from Santa Barbara, California, who has known since childhood that he's going to be the president of the United States one day.

But first he will have to go through high school, the most treacherous political landscape of all.

The series also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Jessica Lange, Benjamin Barrett, among others.

The new season will see Payton trying to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race.

"As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede's re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton 'who sees this as the next step on his path to the presidency' must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple," reads the synopsis of season two.

Murphy serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer, and his frequent collaborators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan serve as writers and executive producers.

