Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce found dead in Las Vegas

By Express News Service

Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce of Twilight fame was found dead along with his girlfriend in Las Vegas on May 13. The news was made public after the local police told a newspaper. Gregory Tyree Boyce was 30 years old and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju was 27 years old. The cause of their death has not been disclosed yet.

Very little details have been released regarding their death so far. But, the police have reportedly stated that the death is not due to any criminal activity.Apart from being an actor, Boyce was also a cook and was reportedly planning on setting up his own business. His mother Lisa Wayne took to her Facebook account and wrote a long emotional note stating that she was broken and torn after his demise.Gregory Tyree Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter Alaya.