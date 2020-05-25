STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Selma Blair's mother Molly Cooke no more

Hollywood actress Selma Blair took to Instagram to share the news of her mother's demise over the weekend.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Selma Blair is mourning the loss of her mother Molly Cooke, and says she worships her.

The actress took to Instagram to share the news of her mother's demise over the weekend, reports dailymail.co.uk.

My first person. . My deepest heart still beats with what you gave me. I worship you , Mom. Molly Cooke died yesterday. In her home. She was formidable, funny, quick , striking and generous. She often gave the shirt off her back, a trait I have adopted. Gifts of herself. My mother was a brilliant judge and one of the only women in her law school class. She was my first style icon, my muse , my prize. My whole life, I kept my eye on the prize. And , now, it is a very queer feeling to soften my gaze. She had many friends and admirers, cousins nieces, (and a nephew) a sister, a son in law. most of all, she had us, her girls, her grandchildren ,Jim, Nicholas, Frances and Arthur Saint. My sisters and myself, we loved her so much. Our lives will never be the same. Mom, Arthur understood you so sweetly and I am grateful and pleased you loved him. I wish I could pay a back at home tribute to you ... to be in the company of my sisters: Lizzie, Katie, Mimi. Thank you for your love , your loyalty . Usually, it is when us girls are Together as sisters , when we can better show what an original you were , Mom. A great. I hold you from here. Oceans of love, Baby bear, the original Saint. #mollycooke #magistrate #mymoon #mymom #howardsternfan #enjoyedeverysecondofseinfeld #thankyou

"My first person... My deepest heart still beats with what you gave me. I worship you, Mom. Molly Cooke died yesterday. In her home. She was formidable, funny, quick, striking and generous. She often gave the shirt off her back, a trait I have adopted. Gifts of herself," said Blair.

She continued: "My mother was a brilliant judge and one of the only women in her law school class. She was my first style icon, my muse, my prize. My whole life, I kept my eye on the prize. And, now, it is a very queer feeling to soften my gaze. She had many friends and admirers, cousins, nieces, (and a nephew) a sister, a son in law. most of all, she had us, her girls, her grandchildren, Jim, Nicholas, Frances and Arthur Saint. My sisters and myself, we loved her so much."

"Our lives will never be the same. Mom, Arthur understood you so sweetly and I am grateful and pleased you loved him. I wish I could pay a back at home tribute to you ... to be in the company of my sisters: Lizzie, Katie, Mimi. Thank you for your love, your loyalty. Usually, it is when us girls are Together as sisters, when we can better show what an original you were, Mom. A great. I hold you from here. Oceans of love, Baby bear, the original Saint," she added.

At the moment, Blair is currently in quarantine in Los Angeles due to COVID- 19, with her eight-year-old son Arthur and her boyfriend Ron Carlson.

