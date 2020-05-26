COVID-19: Actor Matthew McConaughey donates 1,10,000 masks to Texas hospitals

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: 'Interstellar' actor Matthew McConaughey delivered a donation of a car full of face masks to hospitals combating COVID-19 in Texas ahead of Memorial day, reported Variety.

The actor along with his wife Camila Alves McConaughey donated as much as 1,10,000 face masks and posted a picture on Instagram revealing the details.

In the picture, McConaughey and his wife are seen inside a car full of cartons containing masks ready to get dropped off.

Thanks to @LincolnMotorCo for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @iamcamilaalves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas pic.twitter.com/ztlSh7IpjO — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 22, 2020

"Thanks to @lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks - me and @camilamcconaughey hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas," the actor wrote in the caption.

Earlier in April, the couple had made another large donation for the healthcare workers by donating them masks.