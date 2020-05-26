Kim Kardashian, rapper Kanye West celebrate six years of marriage, silencing rumours of 'trouble'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian dispelled rumours of trouble in her marriage with rapper Kanye West, with a mushy message on their wedding anniversary, sending out the message that they are hoping to be together for "forever".

Kim and Kanye celebrated six years of marriage on Sunday. They exchanged vows in Florence, Italy, in 2014. She marked the occasion with throwback pictures on Instagram, reports people.com.

"6 years down; forever to go Until the end," she wrote on Instagram, along with two throwback photographs of them.

Kris Jenner also posted on their special day. "Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys!!!!! @kimkardashian #KanyeWest," she wrote, along with multiple pictures of her daughter and son-in-law.

The couple share four children -- Psalm, 10 months, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and North, 6.

Earlier this month, a report claimed that Kim and Kanye have reportedly been "at each other's throats" amid the ongoing lockdown.

A source told The Sun, they are "staying at opposite ends of the house".

"Kim and Kanye are arguing and at each other's throats during this pandemic," said a source.

"Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go. It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities. They've been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil," the source added.