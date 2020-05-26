STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Photographer Ben Moon 'Denali' adaptation movie on cards

In 2015, Denali, narrated by Moon’s dog as the title character, was released as a short film online and gathered millions of views.

Published: 26th May 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Charlie Hunnam

Hollywood actor Charlie Hunnam (File | AP)

By Express News Service

Photographer Ben Moon’s short film and memoir Denali: A Man, a Dog, and the Friendship of a Lifetime will be adapted for silver screen by Max Winkler and will have Charlie Hunnam playing the lead. Spyglass Media Group has bought the adaptation rights of the short film. The feature film have Max Winkler in charge of the screenplay and direction. Charlie Hunnam will act as well as produce along with Bona Fide Productions’ Ron Yerxa and Albert Berger.

In 2015, Denali, narrated by Moon’s dog as the title character, was released as a short film online and gathered millions of views. The 8-minute film directed by Ben Knight had described Moon’s cancer diagnosis through the eyes of his dog, and the film ended up winning several festival honours. The Denali book was published in January and it was promoted as, “The story of a dog, his human, and the friendship that saved both of their lives.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ben Moon Denali Charlie Hunnam Max Winkler
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp