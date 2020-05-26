Photographer Ben Moon 'Denali' adaptation movie on cards

By Express News Service

Photographer Ben Moon’s short film and memoir Denali: A Man, a Dog, and the Friendship of a Lifetime will be adapted for silver screen by Max Winkler and will have Charlie Hunnam playing the lead. Spyglass Media Group has bought the adaptation rights of the short film. The feature film have Max Winkler in charge of the screenplay and direction. Charlie Hunnam will act as well as produce along with Bona Fide Productions’ Ron Yerxa and Albert Berger.

In 2015, Denali, narrated by Moon’s dog as the title character, was released as a short film online and gathered millions of views. The 8-minute film directed by Ben Knight had described Moon’s cancer diagnosis through the eyes of his dog, and the film ended up winning several festival honours. The Denali book was published in January and it was promoted as, “The story of a dog, his human, and the friendship that saved both of their lives.”