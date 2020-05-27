STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ESPN commissions docuseries on US footballer Tom Brady 

Man in the Arena is set to air in 2021.

Published: 27th May 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

New England Patriots' Tom Brady

New England Patriots' Tom Brady won his sixth Super Bowl | AP

By Express News Service

ESPN has ordered another docuseries about an athlete considered the greatest in American football, Tom Brady, following the breakout success of The Last Dance, its sports documentary miniseries about Micharl Jordan.The 9-episode series, produced by Gotham Chopra’s Religion of Sports and Brady’s recently formed 199 Productions, will be titled Man in the Arena and will offer the quarterback’s first-hand accounts of pivotal moments in his career, including all nine of his Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots.

“Nine Super Bowl appearances over the course of 20 years is an achievement on an unmatched level. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Tom Brady as he reflects on each of those nine, season-long journeys and the pivotal moments that defined them,” Connor Schell, executive VP content at ESPN, said in a statement. “Gotham Chopra is a highly skilled filmmaker who I am confident will bring to life this story of an icon in a new and revealing way.”Man in the Arena is set to air in 2021.

