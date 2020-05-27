STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Indiana Jones 5: James Mangold confirmed to direct

The Indiana Jones series is undergoing a change of sorts for the first time.

Published: 27th May 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Harrison Ford as 'Indiana Jones'

Harrison Ford as 'Indiana Jones' (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Indiana Jones series is undergoing a change of sorts for the first time. It was recently learned that Steven Spielberg will be stepping aside as director and instead James Mangold will be spearheading the project. Producer Frank Marshall, who was part of all four Indy films, has confirmed the same, adding that Spielberg will be staying on as co-producer. Harrison Ford will reprise his iconic role in the adventure film which is slated to release in 2022.

In an interaction with Collider, Marshall revealed that writing has just begun and expressed his confidence over Mangold taking over the reins as the Ford vs Ferrari filmmaker is known to be passionate about the franchise. “He is a wonderful filmmaker. I think he also has a relationship with Harrison. It was all of the right pieces coming together, at the right time.”

Marshall also added a comment on how shooting will look like once the Covid-19 situation has improved. “The number one thing, obviously, is the safety of everybody – the cast, the crew, and all of us,” he said. “So, we’re looking at the guidelines that are coming slowly, from the health experts and the studios and the different parts of the business, and we’re just trying to incorporate everything, so we can move forward and be safe.

It’s going to obviously slow things down, so we’re trying to adjust. You won’t see a lot of big crowd scenes, for example, for a while. There won’t be any more craft service, so maybe that’ll be good for people, in keeping more fit. It’s a moving target right now. There are a lot of people working on the solutions, to be able to work and be safe.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indiana Jones 5 James Mangold Harrison Ford
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp