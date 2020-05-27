Indiana Jones 5: James Mangold confirmed to direct

By Express News Service

The Indiana Jones series is undergoing a change of sorts for the first time. It was recently learned that Steven Spielberg will be stepping aside as director and instead James Mangold will be spearheading the project. Producer Frank Marshall, who was part of all four Indy films, has confirmed the same, adding that Spielberg will be staying on as co-producer. Harrison Ford will reprise his iconic role in the adventure film which is slated to release in 2022.

In an interaction with Collider, Marshall revealed that writing has just begun and expressed his confidence over Mangold taking over the reins as the Ford vs Ferrari filmmaker is known to be passionate about the franchise. “He is a wonderful filmmaker. I think he also has a relationship with Harrison. It was all of the right pieces coming together, at the right time.”

Marshall also added a comment on how shooting will look like once the Covid-19 situation has improved. “The number one thing, obviously, is the safety of everybody – the cast, the crew, and all of us,” he said. “So, we’re looking at the guidelines that are coming slowly, from the health experts and the studios and the different parts of the business, and we’re just trying to incorporate everything, so we can move forward and be safe.

It’s going to obviously slow things down, so we’re trying to adjust. You won’t see a lot of big crowd scenes, for example, for a while. There won’t be any more craft service, so maybe that’ll be good for people, in keeping more fit. It’s a moving target right now. There are a lot of people working on the solutions, to be able to work and be safe.”