STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Italian music icon Andrea Bocelli says he was diagnosed with COVID-19

Bocelli, 61, said he didn't publicly share his diagnosis earlier as he wanted to protect his family's privacy and didn't want to "unnecessarily alarm" his fans.

Published: 27th May 2020 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Italian music icon Andrea Bocelli

Italian music icon Andrea Bocelli. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Italian music icon Andrea Bocelli has confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus in March, but had made a "full recovery" before the historic Easter Sunday webcast at the Milan cathedral.

The veteran opera singer made the revelation in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Bocelli, 61, said he didn't publicly share his diagnosis earlier as he wanted to protect his family's privacy and didn't want to "unnecessarily alarm" his fans.

"The pandemic which has shaken the world has also affected "albeit mildly" me and certain members of my family.

I certainly didn't want to unnecessarily alarm my fans and also wished to protect my family's privacy.

"We were fortunate enough to have a swift and full recovery by the end of March," he said in the statement.

Bocelli also said he has donated blood plasma to help researchers find a cure for the deadly virus.

"Given the chance to donate blood to help find a cure for Covid, my response was an immediate 'yes'. A modest - but fundamental- gesture, through which I am playing my small part."

The singer first revealed that his family had been sick with the coronavirus during a Wall Street Journal interview which was published last week.

"I was able to be with my entire family and we all got infected. We had a fever, then we were cold, and then we got a little bit of a cough," he said.

Bocelli had delivered an inspiring 25 minute-long live performance from an empty City and of the Duomo cathedral in Milan to spread the message of joy and hope in the times of the pandemic on Easter Sunday.

The singer, who has been blind since age 12, broke records with his "Music for Hope" concert which was live-streamed worldwide on YouTube.

According to Variety, the performance was globally viewed by more than 28 million people in its first 24 hours and has currently been viewed more than 40 million times.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andrea Bocelli coronavirus Italian singer
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp