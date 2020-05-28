Chris Evans: There was a time when I wanted to quit acting

By Express News Service

Actor Chris Evans, best known for his role as Steve Rogers aka Captian America, has opened up about his anxiety and panic attacks.He has said that there was a time when he wanted to quit acting following such attacks and revealed that he almost turned down Marvel’s offer to cast him as Captain America.In the Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, he said, “That was back when the superhero thing was just taking off. I had just been dumped and I needed it.”

The actor said that his struggle with anxiety worsened while shooting for Puncture (2010). “It was the first time I started having mini panic attacks on set.I really started to think, ‘I’m not sure if this (acting) is the right thing for me, I’m not sure if I’m feeling as healthy as I should be feeling’,” Evans said.

He was approached by Marvel at about this time. He turned down the opportunity to test multiple times until he spoke with Robert Downey, Jr, who advised him on the matter, and Evan finally said yes. “It was the best decision I’ve ever made,” he noted. Evans was last seen in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.