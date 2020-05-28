STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

David Ayer wants to release a director’s cut of Suicide Squad  

Suicide Squad director David Ayer says it would be easy to make a director’s cut of his 2016 film.

Published: 28th May 2020 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide Squad  

Suicide Squad  

By Express News Service

Suicide Squad director David Ayer says it would be easy to make a director’s cut of his 2016 film.
The super-villain team-up movie was panned badly at the time of the release. Since the release, Ayer has been vocal about how his original vision for the film had been majorly reworked.With the news of Snyder Cut of Justice League coming out soon, Ayer has expressed interest in making his own version of Suicide Squad, reports say.

“My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It’s exhausting getting your a** kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen,” he wrote on Twitter.Meanwhile, a sequel to the movie is in development but without Ayer. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is on board to take forward the film franchise, which features Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney.The new cast includes Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, John Cena, Nathan Fillion and more.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
David Ayer Suicide Squad  
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp