STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Henry Cavill in talks to return as Superman in upcoming DC film

The development about Cavill's return comes days after Snyder recently announced the long-rumoured 'Snyder Cut' of "Justice League" for HBO Max.

Published: 28th May 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Henry Cavill in and as Superman - AP File Photo

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Henry Cavill is in negotiations to reprise the role of Superman/ Clark Kent in an upcoming DC Comics movie.

Representatives for studio Warner Bros and Cavill could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, reported Variety.

The British star first appeared as the superhero in 2013's "Man of Steel", and later reprised his role in "Superman V Batman" and "Justice League".

All three films were directed by Zack Snyder.

The development about Cavill's return comes days after Snyder recently announced the long-rumoured 'Snyder Cut' of "Justice League" for HBO Max.

But according to an insider, the actor would not be gearing up for the director's cut.

It would, in fact, be a cameo in one of DC's upcoming films, which include "Aquaman 2", "The Suicide Squad" and "The Batman".

In the December 2019 cover story with Men's Health magazine, Cavill said he had "not given up on the role".

"The cape is in the closet. It's still mine," he revealed.

"I'm not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on. There's a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into," he added.

Cavill's most recent big-screen outing was 2018's "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" alongside franchise veteran Tom Cruise.

The actor made his streaming debut with 2019 Netflix fantasy drama "The Witcher".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Henry Cavill Superman DC comics
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp