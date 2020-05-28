STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
John Krasinski talks about his decision to sell 'Some Good News'

The 40-year-old actor recently hosted a web series called 'Some Good News' on YouTube, dedicated to spreading only good news amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 28th May 2020

'The Office' co stars John Krasinski reconnects with Steve Carell while hosting 'Some Good News'

'The Office' co stars John Krasinski reconnects with Steve Carell while hosting 'Some Good News' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor John Krasinski explained his decision to sell 'Some Good News' after being called a 'sellout' by fans.

According to Fox News, the 40-year-old actor recently hosted a web series called 'Some Good News' on YouTube, dedicated to spreading only good news amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show earned a large following during its run, which was followed by the announcement that Krasinski sold it to Viacom CBS to air on CBS All Access before hitting some of the company's other brands.

The 'A Quiet Place' star was skewered by fans online, calling him a 'sellout' for profiting off of a "free feel-good YouTube show to 'make people feel good.'"

Now, Krasinksi has spoken out during an Instagram Live chat with Rainn Wilson, his former co-star in 'The Office.'

Krasinski explained, "I was only planning on doing eight of them during the quarantine. I have these other things that I'm going to be having to do very soon, like 'Jack Ryan. More than that, writing, directing and producing -- all those things -- with a couple of my friends was so much."

Krasinski said he knew that keeping up with "Some Good News" wouldn't be "sustainable" with everything else happening in his career, noting that he would "love to keep doing the show from my office forever."

The 'Jarhead' star said he felt he could either let the show end forever or he could sell it to a network and allow it to live on, which is what he decided to do.

Krasinski said, "We have a lot of really fun stuff planned and I can't wait to dig in."I'm going to be a part of it whenever I can, and I'm going to host a couple of episodes and bring on a different community of people. We're really, really excited about it."

As many fans enjoyed the show, Krasinski said it was particularly special to him.

The actor said that he received the most amazingly kind notes about how much that show mean to everyone, but the truth is, it meant no more to anyone than him. He added, "That's probably the most emotionally fulfilled I've ever felt in my entire life."

While details on the continuation of 'Some Good News' are sparse; reports have said Krasinski will no longer serve as host but will maintain some kind of on-screen presence. 

