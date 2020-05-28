STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kate Middleton gives her children haircuts at home in quarantine

"Carole Middleton taught both Kate and sister Pippa how to cook and cut children's hair. To them, it is no big deal."

Published: 28th May 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

PrinceLouis

Kate Middleton and Prince William with their three chidlren at newborn Prince Louis' christening on June 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton is a secret scissors whiz.

According to Page Six, the 38-year-old has reportedly been providing her children, 6-year-old George, and 5-year-old Charlotte, with at-home haircuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told The Sun, "Kate would certainly trim George and Charlotte's hair as she is very competent and they are used to home haircuts. Carole Middleton taught both Kate and sister Pippa how to cook and cut children's hair. To them, it is no big deal."

The two tiny royals sound fairly low-maintenance. The source said that George's hair is easy, while Charlotte likes her hair off her face and so it's long enough for a mini ponytail, and they both have easy hair to cut.

According to the outlet, the children typically get the royal treatment from Middleton's regular stylist Richard Ward at their Kensington Palace home. Ward even left his professional kit with the family so that the mom of three can have the correct tools handy.

As for Middleton's hair, the children's nanny has reportedly been helping with those trims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kate Middleton at home haircut Kate Middleton Prince George Princess Charlotte
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp