Lady Gaga delivers upcoming album 'Chromatica' to retailers herself

By ANI

WASHINGTON: In preparation for the release of her album 'Chromatica,' Lady Gaga has taken to the streets to deliver hard copies of the record herself amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 34-year-old singer announced her adventure Wednesday on Instagram, sharing several photos of herself on the road.

In the pictures, Gaga sports bright pink hair and a pink face mask with silver spikes and black lettering.

To carry her deliveries, the 'Shallow' singer drove a large truck, decked out with images of herself in all pink, as well as an image of songstress Ariana Grande, who is featured on the album.

Gaga wrote in the caption, "Delivering #Chromatica myself to every retailer around the world...In Chromatica time and distance do not exist."

'Chromatica' will be available on Friday, following a release delay prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 'Poker Face' singer announced the postponement in March, explaining that the April 10 release date didn't "feel right" amid the initial stages of the global pandemic.

'Chromatica' will include the already-released singles 'Stupid Love' and 'Rain on Me.' According to Billboard, Elton John and K-pop group Blackpink will also feature on the album.