Tom Cruise’s upcoming film to be shot in space finds director

By Express News Service

Earlier, it was announced that Tom Cruise will shoot a film in space by collaborating with the SpaceX program. It is now reported that Tom Cruise’s longtime collaborator Doug Liman will be coming on board as the director of the film. An official confirmation is awaited about the latest development.

Tom Cruise and Doug Liman have worked together in the film Edge Of Tomorrow, which also had Emily Blunt in the female lead role. Liman is also known for films like Swingers and Fair Games. Meanwhile, Tom Cruise is busy with his other projects, which include the reboot of Top Gun, which was supposed to release summer. However, due to the pandemic, the film is not expected to release by this year-end.