STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Cate Blanchett to star in Eli Roth's adaptation of  popular game 'Borderlands'

The 2009 action role-playing first-person shooter game is about a group of "Vault Hunters", who travel to the distant planet Pandora to hunt down a vault, rumoured to contain advanced technology.

Published: 29th May 2020 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Cate Blanchett is set to play the lead role in movie adaptation of popular video game "Borderlands".

The 2009 action role-playing first-person shooter game is about a group of four "Vault Hunters", who travel to the distant planet Pandora to hunt down an alien vault, rumoured to contain advanced alien technology.

They find themselves battling the local wildlife and bandit population, but ultimately attempting to stop the head of a private corporation army from reaching the vault first.

In the film, directed by Eli Roth, Blanchett will essay the role of Lilith, one of the main protagonists in the game series who is part of the Siren class, a group of women with incredible powers.

The project marks Blanchett and Roth's second collaboration.

They have previously worked on 2018's fantasy film "The House With a Clock in Its Walls."

"I'm so lucky to have the amazing Cate Blanchett starring in 'Borderlands.' We had the most incredible collaboration together on 'The House With a Clock in Its Walls,' and I believe there's nothing she can't do. From drama to comedy and now action, Cate makes every scene sing.

"Working with her is truly a director's dream come true, and I feel so fortunate that I get to do it again on an even bigger scale. Everyone brings their A-game to work with Cate, and I know together we're going to create another iconic character in her already storied career," Roth said in a statement to Variety.

The project will be produced by Avi Arad and Ari Arad through their Arad Productions, along with Picturestart's Erik Feig.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cate Blanchett Borderlands video game Lilith Eli Roth
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp