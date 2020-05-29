STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Cinema in the time of COVID-19: Martin Scorsese makes new short film about isolation

'What I look forward to in the future is carrying with me what I have been forced to learn in these circumstances,'  says Scorsese. 

Published: 29th May 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood director Martin Scorsese

Hollywood director Martin Scorsese (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese has made a short film reflecting upon his lockdown experience in New York.

“What I look forward to in the future is carrying with me what I have been forced to learn in these circumstances,” says Scorsese. 

“It is essential. The people you love. Being able to take care of them and be with them as much as you can,” he adds.Scorsese has made the self-shot short film for the BBC series Lockdown Culture With Mary Beard.

Through the series, Beard examines the links between risk, culture and creativity.

“Martin Scorsese makes a wonderful end to the series. We see him at home, thinking about lockdown through the lens of classic movies, like Hitchcock’s The Wrong Man,” says Beard.

“But what’s really clever is that this great Hollywood luminary also gets us to look at Hitchcock again afresh through the lens of our current predicament. I was absolutely over the moon when he agreed to do it for us. It feels a bit like hosting a little premiere. And it all contributes to a pretty amazing finale,” she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Martin Scorsese covid 19 covid 19 lockdown
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp